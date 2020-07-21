NOTICE OF APPLICATION
DETERMINATION OF COMPLETENESS/
CONSISTENCY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT
Notice is hereby given on this date, July 21, 2020 that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of College Place Community Development Department. The application/proposal may be reviewed at City Hall, 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324.
Proposal: RKPS 2 – Lot Short Plat located at 407 & 415 SE 5th Ave. College Place WA 99324
Name of Applicant: RK Property Solutions Inc., 16009 NE 102nd Way, Vancouver, WA 98682
Date of Application: June 12, 2020
Date of Completeness/Consistency: July 10, 2020
Notice of Application: July 21, 2020
Location of Project: 407 & 415 SE 5th Ave. College Place WA 99324
Comprehensive Land Use Designation: Single Family Residential
Zoning Designation: SFR – Single Family Residential
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal must be submitted in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324 or emailed to jrickard@cpwa.us. Comments must be received before 5:00 p.m. on August 4, 2020. For additional information please contact the Community Development Director, Jon Rickard at 509-394-8524.
The City of College Place has made a preliminary determination of consistency for this proposal. The proposal is subject to development regulations contained in the College Place Municipal Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, and College Place Standard Specifications.
A final decision on the application will be made within 90 days of the date of completeness/consistency.
Documents, proposal, and supplemental documents are available for review at the College Place City Hall, Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
All interested person and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of and participate in any hearings and request a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by making a request to the College Place Community Development Department. Appeals shall be made to the Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date of the recommendation or decision of the matter being appealed. Appeals must be made in accordance with Section 14.30.200 of the College Place Municipal Code.
(Pub. July 21, 2020)