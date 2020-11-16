NOTICE OF PROPOSAL
TO ESTABLISH BRANCH
BANK OFFICE
Notice is hereby given that the Banner Bank, Walla Walla, 10 S. First Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362, has filed, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, an application to Establish a Branch at 2 and 6 E. Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA 98901. Any person wishing to comment on this application may submit written comments to the regional director (DSC) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office, 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square, Suite 2300, San Francisco, CA 94105, not later than November 30, 2020. The public portion of the application is on file in the regional office and is available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the public portion of the application are available upon request. Published pursuant to sections 303.7 and 303.44 of the rules and regulations of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. November 11, 2020
Banner Bank, First & Alder
Walla Walla, WA 99362
(Pub. Nov. 16, 2020)