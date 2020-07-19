Notice of Primary Election
Walla Walla County, Washington
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Walla Walla County will conduct a Primary Election by mail on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Ballots were mailed on Thursday, July 16, 2020 and include the following:
Jurisdiction: Federal: U.S. Representative in Congressional Districts No. 4 and No. 5; State of Washington: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Auditor, Attorney General, Commissioner of Public Lands, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Insurance Commissioner; Legislative District No. 16: State Senator and Representatives No. 1 and No. 2; Washington State Supreme Court: Justice Positions 3, 4, 6, and 7; Walla Walla County: Commissioner Districts No. 1 and No. 2; Precinct Committee Officer - Republican Party: Green Park, Jefferson, Maple, and McNary precincts; Precinct Committee Officer - Democratic Party: College precinct.
Voter Registration Deadlines: The deadline for online registration, mail-in registration, and in-state transfer for the August 4, 2020 Primary Election is Monday, July 27, 2020. If you are not currently registered in Washington State you may register in-person until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Walla Walla County Elections Center, 310 W. Poplar St., Walla Walla, during normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays.
Voting Center: The Walla Walla County Elections Center (310 W. Poplar St.) is the only voting center in the county and the only office where ballots, replacement ballots or provisional ballots are issued. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. For additional information on voter registration or elections, please contact the Elections Department at (509) 524-2530 or visit our website: voter.votewa.gov
Logic & Accuracy Test: The Logic and Accuracy Test, performed on the digital scan system used to tabulate the ballots, will be conducted by the Auditor’s Office on Wednesday July 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Ballot Processing Center, 315 W. Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla.
Official Ballot Drop Boxes: inside the Elections Department at 310 W. Poplar St., and inside the Auditor’s Office at 315 W. Main St., Room 201, Walla Walla. Office hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays.
Official Ballot Drop Boxes (open 24 hours a day) are located at: Courthouse Alley - Drive-up between Courthouse and County Jail (enter on 5th St.). Walla Walla Fire Station No. 2 - 170 N Wilbur Ave. (parking lot on corner of Wilbur & Tacoma). Walla Walla County Elections Center – 310 W. Poplar St. (corner of 5th & Poplar). College Place City Hall – 625 S. College Ave. (behind City Hall). Burbank – Columbia Elementary School – 977 Maple St. (in front of school). Waitsburg City Hall – 147 Main St. (on sidewalk by front door). Touchet School District – 90 Champion St. (entrance to parking lot).
Ballots returned by mail do not require postage and must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Ballots dropped off in an official ballot drop box do not require postage. The ballot drop boxes are opened when ballots are mailed out and remain open until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Accessible Voting: The ExpressVote, which is a machine to assist voters in marking their ballot, is available in the Walla Walla County Auditor’s office Elections Department at 310 W. Poplar St., starting on July 15, 2020. It will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Canvassing Board Meetings: The Walla Walla County Canvassing Board will hold public meetings on: Monday, August 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to canvass ballots and on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. to certify the results. These meetings are held at the Walla Walla County Auditor’s Office Ballot Processing Center (315 W. Main St., Room 203) and are continued until the activity has been completed.
Dated this 16th day of July 2020.
Karen Martin, Walla Walla County Auditor (Pub. July 19, 2020)