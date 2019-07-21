Notice of Primary Election
Walla Walla County, Washington
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Walla Walla County will conduct a Primary Election by mail on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Ballots started mailing on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 and include the following:
Jurisdictions: Port of Walla Walla – Port Commissioner District 1; City of Walla Walla - City Council Positions 4 (east ward), 5 (west ward), and 7 (at-large); City of College Place – Annexation of City of College Place into Walla Walla County Rural Library District.
Voter Registration Deadlines: The deadline for online registration, mail-in registration, and in-state transfer for the August 6, 2019 Primary Election is Monday, July 29, 2019. If you are not currently registered in Washington State you may register in-person until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Elections Center, 310 W. Poplar St., Walla Walla. Voter registration is also available at the Auditor’s Office (inside the Courthouse) at 315 W. Main St., Room 201, Walla Walla, during normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays.
Voting Center: The Walla Walla County Elections Center (310 W. Poplar St.) is the only voting center in the county and the only office where ballots, replacement ballots or provisional ballots are issued. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. For additional information on voter registration or elections, please contact the Elections Center at (509)524-2530 or visit our website: vote.wa.gov/wallawalla
Official Ballot Drop Boxes: inside the Elections Center at 310 W. Poplar St. and inside the Auditor’s Office at 315 W. Main St., Room 201, Walla Walla. Office hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays.
Official Ballot Drop Boxes (open 24 hours a day) are located at: Courthouse Alley - Drive-up between Courthouse and County Jail (enter on 5th St.). Walla Walla Fire Station No. 2 - 170 N Wilbur Ave. (parking lot on corner of Wilbur & Tacoma). Elections Center - 310 W. Poplar St. (corner of 5th & Poplar). College Place City Hall – 625 S. College Ave. (behind City Hall).
Ballots returned by mail do not require postage and must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Ballots dropped off in an official ballot drop box do not require postage. The ballot drop boxes are opened when ballots are mailed out and remain open until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Accessible Voting: The ExpressVote, which is a machine to assist voters in marking their ballot, is available in the Elections Center at 310 W. Poplar St. starting on July 17, 2019. It will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Canvassing Board Meetings: The Walla Walla County Canvassing Board will hold public meetings on: Monday, August 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. to canvass ballots and on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. to certify the results. These meetings are held at the Elections Center and are continued until the activity has been completed.
Dated this 19th day of July 2019. Karen Martin, Walla Walla County
Auditor (Pub. Sunday, July 21, 2019).