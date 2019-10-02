Notice of Petition for the Creation of an Irrigation District: The Board of County Commissioners for Walla Walla County, Washington has received a petition to form Smith Irrigation District pursuant to RCW 87.03. The proposed Irrigation District is to include portions of the following described lands: Sections 33, 34, 35, and the SE ¼ of 26 within Township 9N, Range 32 E.W.M. together with the N ½ of Section 2 in Township 8N, R32 E.W.M., All in Walla Walla County, Washington. The area within the District are served by an existing water system and water rights referenced by Department of Ecology Permit #S3-28903P. A hearing on the petition will be held on October 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at 314 W. Main St., Walla Walla, Washington. Any person interested in the creation of the irrigation district may appear on or before the day of hearing on the petition, and show cause in writing, if any, why the same should not be granted. -Clerk of the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners. (Pub. Sept. 25, Oct. 2 & 9, 2019)
