Notice of Petition for the Creation of an Irrigation District: The Board of County Commissioners for Walla Walla County, Washington has received a petition to form Walkley Irrigation District pursuant to RCW 87.03. The proposed Irrigation District is to include portions of the following described lands: Sections 3, 9, 10, 14, 15, 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28, all in Township 9 North, Range 32 East of the Willamette Meridian, Walla Walla County, Washington. All lands within the proposed district are served by an existing water system and water rights referenced by the Department of Ecology’s tracking number S3-01062C.
A hearing on the petition will be held on October 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at 314 W. Main St., Walla Walla, Washington. Any person interested in the creation of the irrigation district may appear on or before the day of hearing on the petition, and show cause in writing, if any, why the same should not be granted. - Clerk of the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners. (Pub. Sept. 25, Oct. 2 & 9, 2019)