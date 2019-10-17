NOTICE OF MEETING TO CONSIDER LEASING
COUNTY PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners that, pursuant to RCW 36.34, application to lease certain county property has been made by Two Rivers Riding Club to the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington. Said county property is identified as county parcel no. 300813110002, located near 1500 Hanson Loop Road, Burbank, in Walla Walla County. A meeting to consider lease of said property shall be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at the hour of 11:00 a.m. in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington.
Additional information can be obtained from the Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, WA or by calling (509) 524-2505. Persons may appear and be heard regarding the proposed lease of property, or written comments may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Dated this 8th day of October, 2019. Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington, By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board
(Pub. Oct. 10, 17 & 24, 2019)