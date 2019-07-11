NOTICE OF MEETING
TO CONSIDER LEASING COUNTY PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners that, pursuant to RCW 36.34, application to lease certain county property has been made by Walla Walla County Fire District #8 to the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington. Said county property is identified as the eastern portion of county parcel no. 360714140019, located near the intersection of Mill Creek Road and Interchange Road, in Walla Walla County. A meeting to consider lease of said property shall be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at the hour of 9:30 a.m. in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington.
Additional information can be obtained from the Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, WA or by calling (509) 524-2505. Persons may appear and be heard regarding the proposed lease of property, or written comments may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Dated this 25th day of June, 2019
Board of County Commissioners, Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. June 27, July 4 & 11, 2019)