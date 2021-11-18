NOTICE OF MEETING OF

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Secretary of Burbank Irrigation District No. 4 has or will complete the assessment roll of said District and has or will deliver it to the Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors of said Irrigation District, acting as a Board of Equalization, will meet at the hour of 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, for the purpose of equalizing the assessments so made, and shall continue in session from day to day after said date so long as it may be necessary, not to exceed 10 days, exclusive of Sundays, to hear and determine such objections to said assessment roll as may come before them.  Said assessment roll is based on tolls and on assessments.

Due to the Stay Home, Stay Safe Order and proclamations by the Governor, the meeting will be held in person and via telephone, with public access as follows:

Phone number:  509-410-4060

Call ID: 4303

Password: 581

BURBANK IRRIGATION DISTRICT NO. 4; By:  /S/ HEIDI ELLERD, Secretary (Pub. Nov. 18, 2021)

