NOTICE OF MEETING OF
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Secretary of Burbank Irrigation District No. 4 has or will complete the assessment roll of said District and has or will deliver it to the Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors of said Irrigation District, acting as a Board of Equalization, will meet at the hour of 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, for the purpose of equalizing the assessments so made, and shall continue in session from day to day after said date so long as it may be necessary, not to exceed 10 days, exclusive of Sundays, to hear and determine such objections to said assessment roll as may come before them. Said assessment roll is based on tolls and on assessments.
Due to the Stay Home, Stay Safe Order and proclamations by the Governor, the meeting will be held in person and via telephone, with public access as follows:
Phone number: 509-410-4060
Call ID: 4303
Password: 581
BURBANK IRRIGATION DISTRICT NO. 4; By: /S/ HEIDI ELLERD, Secretary (Pub. Nov. 18, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.