NOTICE OF MEETING OF
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Secretary of Burbank Irrigation District No. 4 has or will complete the assessment roll of said District and has or will deliver it to the Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors of said Irrigation District, acting as a Board of Equalization, will meet at the office of the Board of Directors at the Pump House at 219 Ash Street in Burbank, Walla Walla County, Washington, at 7:30 p.m. on the 10th day of December, 2019, for the purpose of equalizing the assessments so made, and shall continue in session from day to day after said date so long as it may be necessary, not to exceed 10 days, exclusive of Sundays, to hear and determine such objections to said assessment roll as may come before them. Said assessment roll is based on tolls and on assessments.
BURBANK IRRIGATION
DISTRICT NO. 4
By: /S/ HEIDI ELLERD
Secretary (Pub. Nov. 13, 2019)