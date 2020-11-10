CONCURRENT NOTICE
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE ENVIRONMENT
AND
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
CDBG Contract #: 19-62210-020 *Date: November 10, 2020
Name of Responsible Entity: City of College Place
Telephone #: City Hall – 509-529-1200
Street, City, Zip Code: 625 South College Avenue, College Place,
WA 99324
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of College Place.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about November 30, 2020 the above-named RE will request the Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) to release federal funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL 93-383) for the following project:
Project Title or Name: Central College Place Sidewalk Project
Purpose or Nature of the Project: Construction of approximately 2,600 linear feet of 5-foot wide sidewalks, a retaining wall, and associated accessories to improve pedestrian safety and connectivity in several areas within the City where there are no sidewalks.
Location of Project: City of College Place – The sidewalk improvements are located on the east side of Davis Avenue from 3rd Street to Whitman Drive, the west side of Bade Avenue from 5th Street to 6th Street, the west side of Bade Avenue from 7th Street to 10th Street, and the north side of 12th Street from College Avenue to Bade Avenue.
Location (address, city, and county, identifying information) of the Project: College Place, Walla Walla County, Washington
Estimated Cost of the Project: $497,330
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The City of College Place determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (PL 91-190) is not required. Additionally project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file with the City’s design consultant, Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., at 214 E. Birch Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 and is available for examination and copying Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the City of College Place, 625 South College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324. All comments received by November 25, 2020 will be considered by the Mayor, Norma Hernandez prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
RELEASE OF GRANT FUNDS
The City of College Place certifies to Commerce that Norma Hernandez in her capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. Commerce’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows the City of College Place to use State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
Commerce will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of College Place’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of College Place; b) the RE has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the RE has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by Commerce; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be addressed to Community Development Block Grant, Program Manager, Department of Commerce, 1011 Plum Street SE, PO Box 42525, Olympia, Washington. 98504-2525. Potential objectors should contact the Community Development Block Grant Program at (360) 725-3009 to verify the actual last day of the objection period. (Pub. Nov. 10, 2020)