NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
FOR TIERED PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS
Date of Publication: February 10, 2020
City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362
509-527-4540
On or after February 19, 2020 the City of Walla Walla will submit a request to the HUD Program Office for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake the following project:
Tier 1 Broad Review Project/Program Title: Home Repair Program
Purpose: To rehabilitate homes owned by low- to moderate-income individuals living in the City of Walla Walla.
Location: Within the city limits of the City of Walla Walla.
Program Description: Blue Mountain Action Council was awarded the contract to administer the Home Repair program on behalf of the City. BMAC will screen applicants and select qualified candidates to participate in the Home Repair Program. Home repairs are done by placing a zero interest lien on the home that is to be repaid at time of sale. Home repairs include roof replacement, installation of heating and cooling systems, plumbing and electrical work, amongst others. Work is done by contractors and in some cases BMAC employees. Tier 2 site specific reviews will be completed for those laws and authorities not addressed in the tier 1 broad review for each address under this program when addresses become known.
Level of Environmental Review Citation: 24 CFR Part 58.5(a)(3)(i)
Tier 2 Site Specific Review: The site specific reviews will cover the following laws and authorities not addressed in the Tier 1 broad review: Historic Properties & Toxic Chemicals and Radioactive Materials.
Mitigation Measures: Projects will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis in the tier 2 site specific review. For all project older than 45 years old, the City will consult with SHPO and comply with 36 CFR Part 800 prior to approving any loan under this program. Projects that result in adverse effect on Historic Properties will not be considered under the tiered review. If it is determined there are hazards that could affect the health and safety of occupants, the city will mitigate the affect or may decide to not fund the project.
Estimated Project Cost: Maximum of $60,000 per year for up to five years.
The activity proposed is categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements per 24 CFR Part 58.5(a)(3)(i). An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Ave. and online at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/support-services/community-development-block-grant and may be examined or copied weekdays 9 A.M to 4 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Walla Walla’s Support Services Department. All comments received by February 18, 2020 will be considered by the City of Walla Walla prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The City of Walla Walla certifies to HUD that Elizabeth Chamberlain, Certifying Officer, in her capacity as Development Services Director consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Walla Walla to use HUD program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Walla Walla’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Walla Walla; (b) the City of Walla Walla has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HUD Region X Community Planning and Development field office at 909 First Avenue, Suite 200, Seattle, WA 98104. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
Elizabeth Chamberlain, Development Services Director,
Certifying Officer (Pub. Feb. 10, 2020)