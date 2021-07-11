NOTICE OF INFORMATIONAL PUBLIC MEETING AND
PUBLIC HEARING OF THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION (VIRTUAL)
Informational Public Meeting
The Walla Walla County Community Development Department will be holding a virtual informational public meeting for the following amendments.
ZCA18-003 – Zoning Code Text Amendment –
BERRI/Dressler Application
Proposed zoning code amendment to allow Organic Waste Processing Facilities in the Light Industrial zoning district (LI) in unincorporated Walla Walla County.
The purpose of this meeting is to inform the public about the amendments under consideration prior to public hearings; there will be a presentation and opportunities to ask questions of Community Development Department staff and other County representatives. No oral testimony will be taken, and no decisions will be made at this meeting. A public hearing will be held at 6:00 PM on July 22, 2021 by the Planning Commission (see below).
INFORMATIONAL MEETING INFORMATION
Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 4:30 to 5:30 PM;
formal presentation to occur at 4:45 PM.
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19 rulings
this hearing will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/meet/CDD
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Meeting Number/Access Code: 969 633 053
Planning Commission Public Hearing
The Walla Walla County Planning Commission will be holding a virtual public hearing to discuss the following application.
ZCA18-003 – Zoning Code Text Amendment –
BERRI/Dressler Application
Proposed zoning code amendment to allow Organic Waste Processing Facilities in the Light Industrial zoning district (LI) in unincorporated Walla Walla County.
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Thursday, July 22, at 6:00 PM (or as close thereto as possible)
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19 rulings
this hearing will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/meet/CDD
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Meeting Number/Access Code: 969 633 053
The Planning Commission, following the public hearing, will make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at the same meeting or on a date not yet determined. The Planning Commission will be asked to recommend that a proposed amendment be approved, approved with modifications, or denied. The process for review and recommendation of the final docket is described in Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Section 14.15.070 which outline the criteria for consideration. The BOCC will then review the recommendation at a public hearing, pursuant to WWCC 14.15.070C(2).
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision.
Written comments regarding the above applications may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on July 22, 2021 for Planning Commission consideration. Send written comments to one of the following addresses:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Lauren Prentice, Director
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200; Walla Walla, WA 99362
An agenda, instructions on participating by phone or online, and a staff report, will be available approximately one week prior to the hearing. Contact staff directly for more information about how to participate virtually; if you provide your email address, we can add you to the email distribution list. For members of the public without access to technology to participate, the County has arranged access to equipment at the Community Development Department office at 310 W. Poplar, Suite 200. Please contact the department at least 24-hours in advance to coordinate.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2620 or planning@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice. (Pub. July 11, 2021)