NOTICE OF INFORMATIONAL PUBLIC MEETING AND
WALLA WALLA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Informational Public Meeting
The Walla Walla County Community Development Department will be holding an informational public meeting for the following development regulation amendment application, which is on the 2019 Final Docket.
ZCA19-002 – The McGregor Company
Application by The McGregor Company to amend Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Section 17.16.014, Permitted Uses Table, and WWCC Chapter 17.08, Definitions. The amendment would allow Irrigation Systems & Equipment Sales, Services & Storage facilities in the Primary Agriculture (PA-40) zoning district; and establish a definition for this use. Development conditions/regulations may also be considered.
This meeting is open to the public and is a question and answer session; it is not a public hearing. No oral testimony will be taken, and no decisions will be made at this meeting. Staff will be available to answer questions; this is for public informational purposes only.
INFORMATIONAL MEETING INFORMATION
County Public Health and Legislative Building
314 West Main Street, 2nd floor - Room 213, Walla Walla, WA
December 4, 2019 from 6:25 - 6:45 PM
Public Hearing
The Planning Commission will be conducting a public hearing on the following development regulation amendment applications, which is on the 2019 Final Docket (same items as listed above for informational public meeting).
• ZCA19-002 – The McGregor Company Zoning Code
Amendments
The Planning Commission, following the public hearings, will make a recommendation for each of the proposed amendments above to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at the same meeting or on a date not yet determined. The Planning Commission will be asked to recommend that a proposed amendment be approved, approved with modifications, or denied. The process for review and recommendation of the final docket is described in Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Section 14.15.070 which outlines the criteria for consideration. The BOCC will then review the recommendation at a public hearing, on a date not yet determined, pursuant to WWCC 14.15.070C(2).
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the Community Development Department by contacting the person listed below; the staff report will be available about one week prior to the hearing date.
Written comments regarding the above applications may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on December 4, 2019 for Planning Commission consideration. Send written comments to one of the following addresses:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Lauren Prentice, Acting Director
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200; Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
County Public Health and Legislative Building
314 West Main Street, 2nd floor - Room 213, Walla Walla, WA
December 4, 2019 7:00 PM
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Acting Director at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us. Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice.
(Pub. 11/24/2019)