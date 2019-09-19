   NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to consider amending the 2019 County budget as follows:                 

                        FUND 010 – CURRENT EXPENSE

                        Revenue                     $5,776.00

                        Expenditures            $5,776.00

                        FUND 10700 – JUVENILE JUSTICE

                        Revenue                     ($52,000.00)

                        Expenditures            ($52,000.00)

                        FUND 10800 – LAW & JUSTICE

                        (Net Change - $0)

            

                        FUND 11200 – PUBLIC HEALTH

                        Revenue                     ($16,924.00)

                        Expenditures            ($16,924.00)

                        FUND 11900 – HUMAN SERVICES

                        (Net Change - $0)

                        FUND 12000 – COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH .01%

                        Revenue                     $2,000.00

                        Expenditures               $2,000.00

In addition, upon further review of the County Budget at the time of the above-referenced hearing, if other amendments are proposed and necessary for accounting purposes, those amendments will be made a part of the hearing without further advertising.

Any citizen may appear at said hearing and testify for or against said budget amendments, or written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to:  Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA  99362. A complete summary of the proposed amendment is available from the County Commissioners’ office.

Dated this 10th  day of September, 2019

Board of County Commissioners, Walla Walla County, Washington

By:  Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. Sept. 12 & 19, 2019)

