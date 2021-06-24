NOTICE OF HEARING ON THE APPLICATION
FOR A FRANCHISE
In the Matter of The Application of: Kristin Dykes, Dykes Holdings LLC.
125 T bar T Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362
WHEREAS, Kristin Dykes, Dykes Holdings LLC. filed with the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners, under the provisions of Chapter 36.55, RCW, an application for a franchise to construct, operate, and maintain a city water line system within the public right of way in Walla Walla County.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held on said application, by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners in their office in the Commissioner Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, located at 314 West Main Street, Walla Walla, Washington, on Monday the 12th day of July, 2021, at the hour of 10:15 a.m. or as soon thereafter as such hearing may be held. Those participating at said hearing may testify for or against the proposed application. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone (see call-in information below). Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
DATED at Walla Walla, Washington this 21st day of June 2021.
By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners
(Pub. June 24 & July 1, 2021)