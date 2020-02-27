NOTICE OF HEARING
Declaring Certain
Equipment, Miscellaneous Used Parts & Tools, Office Furniture and Obsolete
Computers Surplus
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held to consider declaring certain equipment, miscellaneous used parts & tools, office furniture and obsolete computers surplus. Said hearing will be held in the Walla Walla County Commissioner Chambers, County Public Health & Legislative Building, located at 314 W. Main, Walla Walla, Washington at 10:15 A.M., on Monday, March 9th, 2020 or as soon thereafter as possible.
By: Tony Garcia Morales, P.E.
Director/County Engineer
