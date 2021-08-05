NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners that, in accordance with RCW 36.34, a public hearing will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the hour of 10:30 a.m. or as close thereto as possible, to consider declaring certain County technology-related property as surplus. The only items proposed for inclusion in this surplus declaration is equipment that is damaged, past use life, no longer technically supported, or in such a condition that it would cost the county more in repairs than to replace. All equipment listed is proposed to be either recycled or destroyed; no items will be sold. A listing of the items proposed to be declared surplus is available from the Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office by calling (509) 524-2505. Persons may appear and be heard at the public hearing, or written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone (see call-in information below).
Any citizen may participate in the hearing by attending through the following options: Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Dated this 27th day of July, 2021. Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington. By: Jill Munns, Assistant Clerk of the Board (Pub. July 29 & Aug. 5, 2021)