NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with RCW 36.40, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing to consider adoption of the 2021 property tax levies at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Commissioners’ Chambers, Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington. Any citizen may testify for or against the adoption of the proposed levies, or provide written testimony, which will become a part of the record. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone (see call-in information below). Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Any citizen may participate in the hearing by attending through the following options: Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Meeting link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
Dated this 9th day of November, 2020
Board of County Commissioners, Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Jill Munns, Assistant Clerk of the Board (Pub. Nov. 12 & 19, 2020)