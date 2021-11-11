NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with RCW 36.40, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing to consider adoption of the 2022 Walla Walla County Budget at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, in Commissioners’ Chambers, Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington.  Any citizen may testify for or against the adoption of the proposed budget, or provide written testimony, which will become a part of the record.  Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone (see call-in information below).  Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to:  Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA  99362.

Any citizen may participate in the hearing by attending through the following options: Call in

1-408-418-9388 access code:  

146 784 0290

Meeting link: https://

wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38

    

Dated this 2nd day of November, 2021. Board of County Commissioners, Walla Walla County, Washington. By: Jill Munns, Assistant Clerk of the Board

(Pub. Nov. 4 & 11, 2021)

