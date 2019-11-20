SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA; WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES LLC TRUST 2006-NC3 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,SERIES 2006-NC3, Plaintiff, vs. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DAVID W. RUSSELL; DIANE RUSSELL; DANA CAPITAL GROUP; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY, Defendants. NO: 17-2-00573-9; NOTICE OF HEARING. TO: Name and Address: Diane Russell, 320 Ryan Street, Burbank, WA 99323; The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of David W. Russell, 320 Ryan Street, Burbank, WA 99323; Dana Capital Group, 801 Capitol Way South, PO Box 40234, Olympia, WA 98504; Occupants of the Property, 320 Ryan Street, Burbank, WA 99323. A hearing has been set in this matter on 12/02/2019 at 9:30a.m., at: Walla Walla County Superior Court, Room/Department, Address: PO Box 836, Walla Walla, WA 99362. 2. The purpose of the hearing is: Motion for Default and Default Judgment.
(Pub. 11/20/19)