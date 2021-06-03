NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners that, in accordance with RCW 36.34, a public hearing will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. or as close thereto as possible, to consider declaring certain County property as surplus. A listing of the items proposed to be declared surplus is available from the Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office by calling (509) 524-2505. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone (see call-in information below). Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Any citizen may participate in the hearing by attending through the following options: Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290, Meeting link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
Dated this 24th day of May, 2021
Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Diane Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub May 27 & June 3, 2021)