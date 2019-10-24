Notice of Hearing
A hearing will be held to consider the assessment for properties located within the boundary of the Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District, by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners, who are the Supervisors of the Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District. The hearing will be held in their office in the Commissioner Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, located at 314 West Main Street, Walla Walla, Washington, on Tuesday the 12th day of November 2019, at the hour of 10:15 a.m. or as soon thereafter as such hearing may be held.
BOARD OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SUPERVISORS OF MILL CREEK FLOOD CONTROL ZONE DISTRICT
(Pub. Oct. 24 & 31, 2019)