NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to consider amending the 2019 County budget as follows:
FUND 010 – CURRENT EXPENSE
(Net change - $0)
FUND 10300 – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
Revenue $6,581.00
Expenditures $6,581.00
FUND 11200 – PUBLIC HEALTH
Revenue $19,900.00
Expenditures $19,900.00
FUND 11900 – HUMAN SERVICES
(Net change - $0)
FUND 12000 – MENTAL HEALTH
(Net change - $0)
In addition, upon further review of the County Budget at the time of the above-referenced hearing, if other amendments are proposed and necessary for accounting purposes, those amendments will be made a part of the hearing without further advertising.
Any citizen may appear at said hearing and testify for or against said budget amendments, or written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. A complete summary of the proposed amendment is available from the County Commissioners’ office.
Dated this 22nd day of July, 2019; Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington; By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board
(Pub . July 25 & Aug. 1, 2019)