Notice of Hearing
A hearing will be held to consider the assessment for properties located within the boundary of the Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District, by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners, who are the Supervisors of the Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District. The hearing will be held in their office in the Commissioner Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, located at 314 West Main Street, Walla Walla, Washington, on Monday the 25th day of October 2021, at the hour of 10:15 a.m. or as soon thereafter as such hearing may be held. Those participating at said hearing may testify for or against the proposed application. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362
BOARD OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SUPERVISORS OF MILL CREEK FLOOD CONTROL ZONE DISTRICT
(Pub. Oct. 7 & 14, 2021)
