NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to consider amending the 2019 County budget as follows:

                        FUND 11800 – FAIR

                        Revenue                     $50,000.00

                        Expenditures            $50,000.00

                        FUND 16100 – HOMELESS HOUSING

                        Revenue                     $85,050.00

                        Expenditures            $85,050.00

In addition, upon further review of the County Budget at the time of the above-referenced hearing, if other amendments are proposed and necessary for accounting purposes, those amendments will be made a part of the hearing without further advertising.

Any citizen may appear at said hearing and testify for or against said budget amendments, or written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to:  Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA  99362. A complete summary of the proposed amendment is available from the County Commissioners’ office.

Dated this 16th day of December, 2019; Board of County Commissioners,

Walla Walla County, Washington; By:  Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board

(Pub. Dec. 19 & 26, 2019)

