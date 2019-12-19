NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to consider amending the 2019 County budget as follows:
FUND 11800 – FAIR
Revenue $50,000.00
Expenditures $50,000.00
FUND 16100 – HOMELESS HOUSING
Revenue $85,050.00
Expenditures $85,050.00
In addition, upon further review of the County Budget at the time of the above-referenced hearing, if other amendments are proposed and necessary for accounting purposes, those amendments will be made a part of the hearing without further advertising.
Any citizen may appear at said hearing and testify for or against said budget amendments, or written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. A complete summary of the proposed amendment is available from the County Commissioners’ office.
Dated this 16th day of December, 2019; Board of County Commissioners,
Walla Walla County, Washington; By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board
(Pub. Dec. 19 & 26, 2019)