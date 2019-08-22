NOTICE OF HEARING
Declaring Certain
Equipment and
Miscellaneous Used Parts & Tools Surplus
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held to consider declaring certain equipment and miscellaneous used parts and tools surplus. Said hearing will be held in the Walla Walla County Commissioner Chambers, County Public Health & Legislative Building, located at 314 W. Main, Walla Walla, Washington at 10:15 A.M., on Monday, September 9th, 2019 or as soon thereafter as possible.
By: Tony Garcia Morales, P.E.
Director/County Engineer
(Pub. Aug. 22 & 29, 2019)