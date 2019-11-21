NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to consider amending the 2019 County budget as follows:
FUND 010 – CURRENT EXPENSE
Revenue $15,000.00
Expenditures $15,000.00
FUND 11000 – TREASURER M&O
Revenue $3,000.00
Expenditures $3,000.00
FUND 11800 – FAIR
Revenue $125,000.00
Expenditures $125,000.00
FUND 12300 – FAIR PROPERTIES
(Net Change - $0)
FUND 15200 – INVESTMENT POOL
Revenue $20,850.00
Expenditures $20,850.00
In addition, upon further review of the County Budget at the time of the above-referenced hearing, if other amendments are proposed and necessary for accounting purposes, those amendments will be made a part of the hearing without further advertising.
Any citizen may appear at said hearing and testify for or against said budget amendments, or written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. A complete summary of the proposed amendment is available from the County Commissioners’ office.
Dated this 13th day of November, 2019; Board of County Commissioners,
Walla Walla County, Washington; By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board
(Pub. Nov. 14 & 21, 2019)