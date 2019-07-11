NOTICE OF HEARING

WALLA WALLA COUNTY

SIX-YEAR

TRANSPORTATION

IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held to consider the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program.  Said hearing will be held in the Walla Walla County Commissioner Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington at 10:15 A.M., on Monday, July 22, 2019 or as soon thereafter as possible.

By:  Tony Garcia Morales, P.E.        

Director/County Engineer   

(Pub. July 11 & 18, 2019)    

