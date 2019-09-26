NOTICE OF HEARING
Walla Walla County
Public Works
2020 Annual Construction Program
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held to consider adopting the 2020 Annual Construction Program. Said hearing will be held in the Walla Walla County Commissioner Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, located at 314 W. Main Street, Walla Walla, Washington at 10:15 A.M., on Monday, October 7, 2019 or as soon thereafter as possible.
By: Tony Garcia Morales, P.E.
Director/County Engineer
(Pub. Sept. 19 & 26, 2019)