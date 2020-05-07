NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing to receive testimony on a request by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office to amend Sheriff’s fees set by RCW 36.18.040, pursuant to RCW 36.18.040 (3) at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Commissioners’ Chambers, Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington. Any citizen may participate in the hearing by attending through the following options:
Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 962 882 168
Meeting link: https://wwco.
webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m1832d41f58edb3757714a549a543745d
and testify for or against the proposed ordinance, or written testimony, which will become a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Dated this 6th day of May, 2020
Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Jill Munns, Assistant Clerk of the Board (Pub. May 7 & 14, 2020)