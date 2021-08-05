NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners that, in accordance with RCW 36.34, a public hearing will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, at the hour of 11:15 a.m. or as close thereto as possible, in Commissioners Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to consider a proposed ordinance for operation of wheeled all-terrain vehicles on county roads with speed limits of 35 miles or less in Walla Walla County. Remote Public Participation and testimony will also be allowed via WebEx and telephone (see call-in information below). Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Any citizen may participate in the hearing by attending through the following options:
Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Dated this 2nd day of August, 2021; Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington; By: Jill Munns, Assistant Clerk of the Board (Pub. Aug. 5 & 12, 2021)