NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to consider amending the 2020 County budget as follows:
FUND 010 – CURRENT EXPENSE
Revenue $1,179,943.00
Expenditures $1,179,943.00
FUND 10800 – LAW & JUSTICE (COURT SERVICES)
(Net Change - $0)
FUND 16300 - CRF CARES FUND
Revenue $632,543.00
Expenditures $632,543.00
FUND 30000 – L&J BUILDING
(Net Change - $0)
FUND 31900 – HS CAPITAL PROJECTS
Revenue $1,401,500.00
Expenditures $1,401,500.00
FUND 50500 – TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Revenue $100,000.00
Expenditures $100,000.00
In addition, upon further review of the County Budget at the time of the above-referenced hearing, if other amendments are proposed and necessary for accounting purposes, those amendments will be made a part of the hearing without further advertising. Any citizen may appear at said hearing and testify for or against said budget amendments. If you wish to testify in person, please contact the Clerk of the Board in advance of the hearing at 509-524-2505. You may also attend to testify by attending via WebEx (see call-in information below). Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. A complete summary of the proposed amendment is available from the County Commissioners’ office.
Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Meeting link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
Dated this 7th day of December, 2020; Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington, By: Diane Harris, Clerk of the Board
(Pub. Dec. 10 & 17, 2020)