NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to consider amending the 2021 County budget as follows:
FUND 010 – CURRENT EXPENSE
Revenue $135,841.00
Expenditures $135,841.00
FUND 10200 – WASTE MANAGEMENT
Revenue $26,000.00
Expenditures $26,000.00
FUND 10300 – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
Revenue $44,279.00
Expenditures $44,279.00
FUND 10500 - HOTEL/MOTEL
(Net Change - $0)
FUND 10700 – JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER
(Net Change - $0)
FUND 10800 – LAW & JUSTICE
(Net Change - $0)
FUND 11200 – PUBLIC HEALTH
Revenue $5,019,175.00
Expenditures $5,019,175.00
FUND 13600 – CE RETIREMENT FUND
(Net Change - $0)
FUND 16400 – AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT FUND
Revenue $6,000,000.00
Expenditures $6,000,000.00
FUND 30000 – L&J BUILDING
(Net Change - $0)
FUND 30100 - CE BUILDING
Revenue $1,000,000.00
Expenditures $1,000,000.00
FUND 30600 – CAPITAL OUTLAY
(Net Change - $0)
FUND 50600 – TECHNOLOGY SERVICES RESERVES
(Net Change - $0)
In addition, upon further review of the County Budget at the time of the above-referenced hearing, if other amendments are proposed and necessary for accounting purposes, those amendments will be made a part of the hearing without further advertising.
Any citizen may appear at said hearing and testify for or against said budget amendments. If you wish to testify in person, please contact the Clerk of the Board in advance of the hearing at 509-524-2505. You may also attend to testify by attending via WebEx (see call-in information below). Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. A complete summary of the proposed amendment is available from the County Commissioners’ office.
Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Dated this 24th day of May, 2021
Board of County Commissioners, Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Diane Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. May 27 & June 3, 2021)