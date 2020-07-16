NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will continue a public hearing (originally held May 19, 2020 and continued to June 1, 2020 due to COVID-19) to receive testimony on a request by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office to amend Sheriff’s fees set by RCW 36.18.040 and Walla Walla County Code Chapter 3.28, pursuant to RCW 36.18.040 (3) at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Commissioners’ Chambers, Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington. Those participating at said hearing may testify for or against the proposed ordinance. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone (see call-in information below). Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. A complete summary of the proposed amendment is available from the County Commissioners’ office.
Any citizen may participate in the hearing by attending through the following options: Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Meeting link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
Dated this 14th day of July, 2020; Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Jill Munns, Assistant Clerk of the Board (Pub. July 16 & 23, 2020)