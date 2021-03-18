NOTICE OF HEARING
Declaring Certain
Equipment, Miscellaneous Used Parts, Tools & Office Furniture Surplus
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held to consider declaring certain equipment, miscellaneous used parts, tools and office furniture surplus. Said hearing will be held in the Walla Walla County Commissioner Chambers, County Public Health & Legislative Building, located at 314 W. Main, Walla Walla, Washington at 10:15 A.M., on Monday, April 5th, 2021 or as soon thereafter as possible. Those participating at said hearing may testify for or against the proposed application. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone (see call-in information below).
Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. : By Tony Garcia Morales, P.E., Director/County Engineer
(Pub. March 18 & 25, 2021)