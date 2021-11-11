NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to consider amending the 2021 County budget as follows:
FUND 010 – CURRENT EXPENSE
Revenue $188,958.00
Expenditures $188,958.00
FUND 10500 – HOTEL/MOTEL
Revenue $66,000.00
Expenditures $66,000.00
FUND 10700 – JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER
Revenue $43,214.00
Expenditures $43,214.00
FUND 10800 – LAW & JUSTICE
Revenue $6,500.00
Expenditures $6,500.00
FUND 11800 – FAIR
Revenue $175,000.00
Expenditures $175,000.00
FUND 13700 – SUP CT & INDIGENT DEF EMERG
(Net Change - $0)
FUND 14600 – EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES
(Net Change - $0)
FUND 14700 – EMS TAXES
Revenue $1,499,659.00
Expenditures $1,499,659.00
FUND 14800 – 911 ENHNCD/PUB COM BLDG
Revenue $50,000.00
Expenditures $50,000.00
FUND 16100 – HOMELESS HOUSING
Revenue $93,132.00
Expenditures $93,132.00
FUND 30000 – L&J BUILDING
(Net Change - $0)
In addition, upon further review of the County Budget at the time of the above-referenced hearing, if other amendments are proposed and necessary for accounting purposes, those amendments will be made a part of the hearing without further advertising.
Any citizen may appear at said hearing and testify for or against said budget amendments. You may also attend to testify by attending via WebEx (see call-in information below). Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. A complete summary of the proposed amendment is available from the County Commissioners’ office.
Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Meeting link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38 (Pub. Nov. 4 & 11, 2021)
