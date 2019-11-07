NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, will hold a public hearing to receive testimony on whether to enact an Ordinance authorizing the maximum capacity of the sales and use tax authorized by RCW 82.14.540 at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Commissioners’ Chambers, Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington. Any citizen may appear at said hearing and testify for or against the proposed ordinance, or written testimony, which will become a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Dated this 4th day of November, 2019; Board of County Commissioners; Walla Walla County, Washington; By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board
(Pub. Nov. 7 & 14, 2019)