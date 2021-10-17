Notice of General Election
Walla Walla County, Washington
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Walla Walla County will conduct a General Election by mail on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Ballots were mailed on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 and include the following:
Advisory Votes: Advisory Vote No. 36 Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1477 – The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a 988 behavioral health crisis response and suicide prevention tax on telephone lines, costing $432,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 37 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5096 – The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a 7% tax on capital gains in excess of $250,000, with exceptions, costing $5,736,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 38 Second Substitute Senate Bill 5315 – The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a tax on captive insurers in the amount of 2% of premiums from owners/affiliates, costing $53,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Jurisdictions: Port of Walla Walla – Port Commissioner District 3; City of College Place – Mayor, City Council Positions 1, 2, 3, and 7; City of Prescott – Mayor, City Council Positions 1 and 2; City of Waitsburg – Mayor, City Council Positions 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5; City of Walla Walla – City Council Positions 2 and 3; City of Walla Walla Transportation Benefit District – Proposition No. 1, Sales and Use Tax for Transportation Improvements; The Walla Walla City Council, exercising the assumed powers of Walla Walla City Transportation District, adopted Resolution 2021-102 concerning a sales and use tax to fund transportation improvements. This proposition would authorize the continuation and extension of an existing sales and use tax of two-tenths of one percent (0.002) to be collected from all taxable retail sales and uses within the city in accordance with RCW 82.14.0455 for a term of ten years for the purpose of paying the costs of transportation improvements identified in the city’s comprehensive transportation program which is updated annually.; Dixie School District No. 101 – School Director Position 2; Walla Walla School District No. 140 – School Director Positions 1 and 2; College Place School District No. 250 – School Director Districts 1 and 2, School Director Position 4; Touchet School District No. 300 – School Director Positions 1, 2, and 3; Columbia School District No. 400 – School Director Districts 3 and 4; Waitsburg School District No. 401-100 – School Director Districts 1 and 3, School Director Position 4; Prescott School District No. 402-37 – School Director District 1, School Director Position 5; Fire Protection District No. 1 – Commissioner Position 3; Fire Protection District No. 2 – Commissioner Positions 2 and 3; Fire Protection District No. 3 – Commissioner Position 3; Fire Protection District No. 4 – Commissioner Position 3; Fire Protection District No. 5 – Commissioner Position 3; Fire Protection District No. 6 – Commissioner Position 3; Fire Protection District No. 7 – Commissioner Position 1; Fire Protection District No. 8 – Commissioner Position 3; Columbia County Public Hospital District No. 1 – Commissioner Positions 3 and 4; Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District – Commissioner Subdivisions 2, 3, and 5 and Proposition No. 1, Maintenance & Operation Excess Levy; Waitsburg Park and Recreation District – Commissioner Subdivisions 1, 3, and 5.
Voter Registration Deadlines: The deadline for online registration, mail-in registration, and in-state transfer for the November 2, 2021 General Election is Monday, October 25, 2021. If you are not currently registered in Washington State you may register in-person at the Walla Walla County Elections Office, 315 W. Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla, during normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays, and from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Voting Center: The Walla Walla County Elections Office is the only Voting Center in the county and the only office where ballots, replacement ballots or provisional ballots are issued. Election Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. For additional information on voter registration or elections, please contact the Elections Department at (509) 524-2530 or visit our website: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/auditor/elections.php
Official Ballot Drop Boxes: Inside the Walla Walla County Elections Office, 315 W. Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla, weekdays from 9:00 to 4:00 and on Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Inside the Auditor’s Office at 315 W. Main St., Room 201, Walla Walla, weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Official Ballot Drop Boxes (open 24 hours a day) are located at: Courthouse Alley – Drive-up between Courthouse and County Jail (enter on 5th St.). Walla Walla Fire Station No. 2 – 170 N Wilbur Ave. (parking lot on corner of Wilbur & Tacoma). Walla Walla County Poplar St. Annex – 310 W. Poplar St. (corner of 5th & Poplar). College Place City Hall – 625 S. College Ave. (behind City Hall). Burbank -
Columbia Elementary School – 977 Maple St. (in front of school). Waitsburg City Hall – 147 Main St. (on sidewalk by front door). Touchet School District – 90 Champion St. (entrance to parking lot).
Ballots returned by mail do not require postage and must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Ballots dropped off in an official ballot drop box do not require postage. The ballot drop boxes are opened when ballots are mailed out and remain open until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Accessible Voting: The ExpressVote, which is a machine to assist voters in marking their ballot, is available at the Walla Walla County Elections Office at 315 W. Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla, starting on October 13, 2021. It will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays, and on Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Canvassing Board Meetings: The Walla Walla County Canvassing Board will hold public meetings on: Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. to canvass ballots and on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. to certify the results. These meetings are held at the Walla Walla County Elections Office, 315 W Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla, and are continued until the activity has been completed.
Dated this 13th day of October 2021. Karen Martin, Walla Walla County Auditor (Pub. Sunday, October 17, 2021).
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.