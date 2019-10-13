Notice of General Election
Walla Walla County, Washington
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Walla Walla County will conduct a General Election by mail on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Ballots will start mailing on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 and include the following:
Statewide: Referendum Measure No. 88: The legislature passed Initiative Measure No. 1000 concerning affirmative action and remedying discrimination, and voters have filed a sufficient referendum petition on this act. Initiative to the Legislature: Initiative Measure No. 976 - Initiative Measure No. 976 concerns motor vehicle taxes and fees. Advisory Votes: Advisory Vote No. 20 - The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, an additional wage premium for long-term care services, costing an indeterminate amount in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 21 - The legislature extended, without a vote of the people, the business and occupation tax for extracting, manufacturing, and selling timber and timber-related products, costing $21,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 22 - The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, retail sales tax on architectural paint by adding an assessment to the purchase price, costing $6,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 23 - The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a tax on the sale, use, consumption, handling, possession, and distribution of vapor products costing $178,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 24 - The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, an additional service and other business and occupation tax for certain specified business activities, costing $2,253,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 25 - The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, an additional business and occupation tax for certain specified financial institutions, costing $1,036,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 26 - The legislature expanded, without a vote of the people, application of the state tax code to certain remote sellers, marketplace facilitators, and others, costing $1,051,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 27 - The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, taxes on petroleum products, costing $2,760,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 28 - The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, sales and use taxes on certain nonresidents by limiting the exemption applicable to them, costing $313,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 29 - The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the real estate excise tax on certain sales of real property, costing $1,747,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 30 - The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the business and occupation tax on certain travel agents and tour operators, costing $28,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Advisory Vote No. 31 - The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the business and occupation tax on certain international investment management services, costing $367,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending. Proposed Amendment to the State Constitution: Senate Joint Resolution No. 8200 - The legislature has proposed a constitutional amendment concerning legislative powers in times of emergency.
Jurisdictions: Walla Walla County - County Commissioner District No. 3; Port of Walla Walla - Port Commissioner District 1; City of College Place - City Council Positions 4, 5, and 6; City of Prescott - City Council Positions 3, 4, and 5; City of Walla Walla - City Council Positions 4, 5, 6, and 7; Dixie School District No. 101 - School Director Positions 1, 3, and 4; Walla Walla School District No. 140 - School Director Positions 2, 3, 4, and 5; College Place School District No. 250 - School Director Districts 1, 2, and 3 and Director Position 5; Touchet School District No. 300 - School Director Positions 4 and 5; Columbia School District No. 400 - School Director Districts 1, 2, and 5; Waitsburg School District No. 401-100 - School Director Districts 1 and 2 and Director Positions 4 and 5; Prescott School District No. 402-37 - School Director Districts 3 and 4; Fire Protection District No. 3 - Commissioner Positions 1 and 2; Fire Protection District No. 4 - Commissioner Position 1; Fire Protection District No. 5 - Commissioner Position 1; Fire Protection District No. 6 - Commissioner Position 1; Fire Protection District No. 8 - Commissioner Position 1; Columbia County Public Hospital District No. 1 - Commissioner Position 1; Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District - Commissioner Subdivisions 1, 4, and 5, Maintenance & Operation Excess Levy; Waitsburg Park and Recreation District - Commissioner Subdivisions 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, Excess Levy for Operations; Touchet Water District No. 2 - Commissioner Position 1.
Voter Registration Deadlines: The deadline for online registration, mail-in registration, and in-state transfer for the November 5, 2019 General Election is Monday, October 28, 2019. If you are not currently registered in Washington State you may register in-person until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Elections Center, 310 W. Poplar St., Walla Walla. Voter registration is also available at the Auditor’s Office (inside the Courthouse) at 315 W. Main St., Room 201, Walla Walla, during normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays.
Voting Center: The Walla Walla County Elections Center (310 W. Poplar St.) is the only voting center in the county and the only office where ballots, replacement ballots or provisional ballots are issued. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. For additional information on voter registration or elections, please contact the Elections Center at (509)524-2530 or visit our website: vote.wa.gov/wallawalla
Official Ballot Drop Boxes: inside the Elections Center at 310 W. Poplar St. and inside the Auditor’s Office at 315 W. Main St., Room 201, Walla Walla. Office hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays.
Official Ballot Drop Boxes (open 24 hours a day) are located at: Courthouse Alley - Drive-up between Courthouse and County Jail (enter on 5th St.). Walla Walla Fire Station No. 2 - 170 N Wilbur Ave. (parking lot on corner of Wilbur & Tacoma). Elections Center - 310 W. Poplar St. (corner of 5th & Poplar). College Place City Hall - 625 S. College Ave. (behind City Hall). Burbank - Columbia Elementary School - 977 Maple St. (in front of school). Waitsburg City Hall - 147 Main St. (on sidewalk by front door). Touchet School District - 90 Champion St. (entrance to parking lot).
Ballots do not require postage. If mailed, they must be postmarked on or before Election Day. If dropped off in an official ballot drop box, they must be in a box by 8:00 p.m. on election day. The ballot drop boxes are opened when ballots are mailed out and remain open until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Accessible Voting: The ExpressVote, which is a machine to assist voters in marking their ballot, is available in the Elections Center at 310 W. Poplar St. starting on October 16, 2019. It will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Canvassing Board Meetings: The Walla Walla County Canvassing Board will hold public meetings on: Monday, November 25, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. to canvass ballots and on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. to certify the results. These meetings are held at the Elections Center and are continued until the activity has been completed.
Dated this 10th day of October 2019. Karen Martin, Walla Walla County Auditor (Publish date: Sunday, October 13, 2019).