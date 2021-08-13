NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
August 13, 2021
City of Walla Walla, 55 E Moore St
Walla Walla, WA 99362
509-524-4710
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural
requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Walla Walla Housing Authority.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about at least one day after the end of the comment period the City of Walla Walla will authorize the Walla Walla Housing Authority to submit a request to the HUD administering agency for the release of Housing Choice Voucher program funds under Section 8 of the Housing Act of 1937, as amended, to undertake a project known as Evergreen Commons to construct 29 units of permanent supportive housing, estimated funding of $7,513,577.00 for new construction and rent subsidy over 20 years at 1627 Evergreen, Walla Walla, WA.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The City of Walla Walla has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at City of Walla Walla’s Development Services Department, 55 E Moore St, Walla Walla, WA and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Walla Walla’s Development Services, 55 E Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. All comments received by August 30, 2021 will be considered by the City of Walla Walla’s Development Services Department prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
City of Walla Walla’s Development Services Department certifies to HUD that Preston Frederickson in his capacity as Development Services Director consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Walla Walla Housing Authority to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Walla Walla’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Walla Walla; (b) the City of Walla Walla has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the Walla Walla Housing Authority or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HUD administration office at address of that office. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
Preston Frederickson, Development Services Director
(Pub. Aug. 13, 2021)