NOTICE OF EQUALIZATION
MEETING AND ELECTION
There will be an Equalization Meeting of the Blalock Irrigation District #3, Monday, November 15, 2021, from the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Fire District 4, Station 2, Wallula Ave, to elect (1) Director at the same location on Monday, November 15, from the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Ambrose Locati Jr., Secretary, Blalock Irrigation District #3 (Pub. Oct. 24, 31 & Nov. 7, 2021)
