NOTICE OF EQUALIZATION
BOARD MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Directors of Consolidated Irrigated District No. 14 of Walla Walla County, Washington that its Secretary has completed and delivered to the Board the Assessment Roll for the ensuing year in the manner required by law and that on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the hour of 6:30 pm at the District Office, being the Recreation Room of Fire Station No. 2 situated on Lot 3 of Block 27 of Blalock Orchards, and Board of Director will and may sit as a Board of Equalization and if necessary continue in session from day to day not to exceed 10 days exclusive of Sundays to hear and determine such objection to said assessment roll as they come before them. (Pub. Oct. 27, Nov. 5 & 10, 2019)