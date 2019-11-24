Notice of Election and
Equalization Meeting
Artesia Irrigation District No. 8 will hold its annual election Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, closing at 8 p.m. Election is going to be by absentee ballot. Mail no later than Dec. 3 or bring ballot to the pumphouse (SW Corner of Electric Ave. and Myra Rd. (Box at entrance), to elect a director for a three-year-term. The annual equalization and justification of water rate meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at 8:30 p.m. at the pumphouse. (Pub. Nov. 24, 27 & Dec. 1, 2019)