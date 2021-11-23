NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that between the hours of one o’clock p.m. and eight o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, there will be an election for Director of Division No. 4 of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District; and,

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the polling place for Director of Division No. 4 has been designated by the Board of Directors to be the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District office at 1135 East Hillsboro, Suite A, Pasco, WA 99301.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any qualified district elector who certifies that he or she cannot conveniently be present at the election precinct on the day of election may vote by absentee ballot, and that a ballot and form of certificate of qualification will be furnished to him or her on written request being made of the District Secretary. Director Division No. 4 is comprised of Irrigation Blocks 1, 16, 161, 2, and 3.

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Secretary of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has completed the Assessment Roll of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District and has delivered the same to the Board of Directors of said District.  The Board of Directors of said District, acting as a Board of Equalization, will meet in the office of said Irrigation District at 1135 East Hillsboro, Suite A, Pasco, Washington, this being the officially designated meeting place of said District, on the 9th of December 2021, at 9:00 a.m., for the purpose of equalizing the assessments so made, and shall continue in session from day to day so long as may be necessary, not to exceed ten (10) days, exclusive of Sundays, to hear and determine objections to said Assessment Roll as may come before the Board.  John O’Callaghan, Secretary, South Columbia Basin Irrigation District (Pub. Nov. 23, 24 & 25, 2021)

