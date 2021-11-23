NOTICE OF ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that between the hours of one o’clock p.m. and eight o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, there will be an election for Director of Division No. 4 of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District; and,
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the polling place for Director of Division No. 4 has been designated by the Board of Directors to be the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District office at 1135 East Hillsboro, Suite A, Pasco, WA 99301.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any qualified district elector who certifies that he or she cannot conveniently be present at the election precinct on the day of election may vote by absentee ballot, and that a ballot and form of certificate of qualification will be furnished to him or her on written request being made of the District Secretary. Director Division No. 4 is comprised of Irrigation Blocks 1, 16, 161, 2, and 3.
NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Secretary of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has completed the Assessment Roll of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District and has delivered the same to the Board of Directors of said District. The Board of Directors of said District, acting as a Board of Equalization, will meet in the office of said Irrigation District at 1135 East Hillsboro, Suite A, Pasco, Washington, this being the officially designated meeting place of said District, on the 9th of December 2021, at 9:00 a.m., for the purpose of equalizing the assessments so made, and shall continue in session from day to day so long as may be necessary, not to exceed ten (10) days, exclusive of Sundays, to hear and determine objections to said Assessment Roll as may come before the Board. John O’Callaghan, Secretary, South Columbia Basin Irrigation District (Pub. Nov. 23, 24 & 25, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.