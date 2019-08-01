NOTICE OF CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARING
File name/number: West Ransom Clark II Plat Amendment/
SUB18-011
Application type: Major Amendment to Preliminary Plat
Applicant: Sunset Development, LLC, PO Box 91
Walla Walla, WA, 99362
Property owners: WRC II, LLC, PO Box 91, Walla Walla, WA, 99362
Project description: Major amendment to preliminary plat approval for West Ransom Clark II (SUB16-018) to (1) reduce the number of lots from 16 to 10 and increase lot sizes, and (2) modify conditions of approval to allow lots to utilize on-site septic systems instead of City of Walla Walla sewer. These changes will also result in minor changes to the proposed road layout. The site is located on the west side of S. 3rd Avenue, north of Demarini Drive (APN 360605510006, 360605514809), in blocks 48, 60, and 61 of the Ransom Clark Donation Claim.
Review process and public comment: The Hearing Examiner will make a decision within ten working days of the public hearing. Written testimony may be submitted prior to or at the public hearing on 8/12/2019. Please indicate your name and address and refer to the file indicated above.
Send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD)
c/o Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner
310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM
Walla Walla County Public Services Building
310 W. Poplar Street
Basement Conference Room
Walla Walla, WA 99362
This hearing was continued by the Hearing Examiner from the March 11, 2019 agenda at the request of the applicant.
THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON THIS APPLICATION ENDS AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE PUBLIC HEARING.
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the CDD by contacting the person listed below.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this application, please contact Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3 days notice. (Pub. Aug. 1, 2019)