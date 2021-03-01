City of College Place
Washington
NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the City of College Place at the office of the City Clerk, 625 S. College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324 until 10:00 am, local time March 31, 2021, then publicly opened and read aloud for the following project: WWTP UV DISINFECTION EQUIPMENT PROCUREMENT.
The purpose of this bid is for the City to contract with a vendor to provide an ultraviolet disinfection system for upgrades to the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The work includes but is not limited to fabrication and delivery of a complete ultraviolet disinfection system and ancillary components, design assistance, submittals and shop drawings, operations manual, factory testing, on-site testing and start-up, testing, training and post-commissioning assistance. Following completion and acceptance of the design submittal, this contract will be assigned by the City of College Place to a contractor for installation, and the vendor will accept such assignment. After said assignment, vendor will function as a subcontractor to the contractor, all obligations of the vendor to the City of College Place will become obligations of the vendor to the contractor. Notwithstanding this assignment, the guarantees and warranties specified in the bid documents are intended for the benefit of the City of College Place and the contractor, and may be enforced by either party.
To become an eligible bidder on the proposed project, bidders must use QUESTCDN at https://www.questcdn.com and purchase a copy of the contract documents. The contract documents are available under
eBidDoc #7580793.
Technical questions regarding this project should be directed to:
J-U-B Engineers, Inc., Attn: Scott Krallman
email: skrallman@jub.com; phone: 208-719-3066
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid. Only properly executed bids submitted on the form furnished by the City will be accepted. Award will be based on the lowest life cycle cost. The City Council reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or waive any defects therein.
The City of College Place is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid.
The City of College Place complies with applicable State and Federal civil rights lows and does not discriminate on the basis of religion, race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. (Pub. March 1, 2021)