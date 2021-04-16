NOTICE OF BUDGET
COMMITTEE MEETING
MILTON- FREEWATER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #7
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to ORS 294.401, that a meeting of the Budget Committee of the Milton-Freewater Unified School District #7 will be held on the 26th day of April, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of receiving the budget message and budget document of the district for the fiscal year 2021-2022. The meeting will be held at Gib Olinger Elementary School, 1011 S. Mill Street, Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Due to the statewide Covid-19 restrictions, the District will follow social distancing and safety protocols.
This is a public meeting where deliberations of the budget committee will take place and any person may appear and comment on proposed programs with the Budget Committee at that time. Public comment will also be taken in written format. Written comments must be e-mailed to Superintendent Aaron Duff at aaron.duff@miltfree.k12.or.us by 12:00 noon on April 26, 2021. Written comments will be read during the public comment section of the meeting and subject to a three minute limit per community member.
A copy of the budget document will be available at the time of the meeting.
The following is the time and place of the 2nd Budget Committee meeting that will be held to take additional public comment and review the budget document: Date: May 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM at Gib Olinger Elementary School.
Aaron Duff, Superintendent
Pub. April 2, 2021 & April 16, 2021
District Web Page April 2 - May 24, 2021. www.miltfree.k12.or.us