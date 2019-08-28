NOTICE OF BANK MERGER APPLICATION
Notice is hereby given that Banner Bank, a Washington state-chartered commercial bank with its main office located at 10 South First Avenue, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, has filed an application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) to merge with AltaPacific Bank, a California state-chartered bank with its main office located at 4845 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa, California 95403. Banner Bank will be the surviving bank in the merger and will continue as a Washington state-chartered commercial bank.
Subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and the successful closing of the merger, it is contemplated that all main and branch offices of the above-named banks will continue to be operated as branches of Banner Bank, except that (a) the main office of AltaPacific Bank located at 4845 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa, California 95403 will become a branch location of Banner Bank; and (b) the AltaPacific Bank branches located at (i) 3400 Central Avenue, Suite 300, Riverside, California 92506 and (ii) 3500 Porsche Way, Suite 325, Ontario, California 91764 would, at some time after the closing of the merger, each be consolidated with and into a legacy Banner Bank branch located, respectively, at 5030 Arlington Avenue, Riverside, California 92504 and at 11930 E. Foothill Blvd., Rancho Cucamonga, California 91739.
Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the regional director of the FDIC at its regional office at 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square, Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105 not later than September 27, 2019. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate FDIC office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the nonconfidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request. (Pub. Aug. 28, Sept. 10 & 22, 2019)